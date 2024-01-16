U.S. Conducts Strikes in Yemen as Houthi Attacks Against International Shipping Continue

January 16, 2024

Release Number 20240116-02

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



TAMPA, Fla. - On Jan. 16 at approximately 1:45 p.m. (Sanaa time), Iranian-backed Houthi militants launched an anti-ship ballistic missile from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen into international shipping lanes in the Southern Red Sea. M/V Zografia, a Maltese flagged bulk carrier, reported they were struck, but seaworthy, and were continuing their Red Sea transit. No injuries were reported.



Additionally, following the Jan. 15 attack on the M/V Gibraltar Eagle, a Marshall Islands-flagged, U.S.-owned and operated container ship, on Jan. 16 at approximately 4:15 a.m. (Sanaa time), U.S. Forces struck and destroyed four Houthi anti-ship ballistic missiles. These missiles were prepared to launch from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and presented an imminent threat to both merchant and U.S. Navy ships in the region.