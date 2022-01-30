Regarding the situation in Hasakah, Syria

Following the initial attack on January 20, 2022, the Syrian Democratic Forces conducted operations to recapture escaped detainees. The SDF cleared the old detention facility of active enemy fighters and is conducting recovery operations and rendering the area fully safe. The detainees were relocated into an enhanced and hardened facility preventing further Daesh destruction.

“This was a huge ISIS failure that ultimately sped up the clock to ensuring that the detainees are in a hardened facility from which they will never escape,” said Brigadier General Isaac Peltier, Commander of Special Operations Joint Task Force – Levant.

The SDF, with Coalition support, contained the threat by establishing a perimeter around the facility. The SDF’s quick response to the attack and their efforts throughout the fight mitigated the loss of life. They controlled the situation by conducting negotiations resulting in the majority of attackers surrendering and the release of hostages. The SDF also successfully captured or killed Daesh senior leaders.

Daesh affiliates were provided medical treatment after surrender for any injuries sustained, and they were treated humanely during their transfer to the new detention facility. In addition to the medical support, various Coalition vehicles were used to enable the SDF.

The SDF will respond to counter Daesh’s attempts to refill its ranks. Special Operations Joint Task Force-Levant advises, assists and enables the SDF and other regional partner forces. These efforts prevent the resurgence of malign actors and their ability to threaten the stability and security of the region.

More information will be released as it becomes available